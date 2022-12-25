Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.09.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.01. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,569.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,750 shares of company stock valued at $29,824,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after purchasing an additional 919,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,237,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

