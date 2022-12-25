fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 3,600.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 624,620 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.93.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 56.69% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. The business had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

