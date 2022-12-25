Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $199.75 and last traded at $199.80. Approximately 37,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,750,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.34.

Specifically, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,247,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,899 shares of company stock valued at $76,970,486 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Moderna Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.