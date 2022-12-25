SVB Leerink Cuts IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Price Target to $1.50

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

IsoPlexis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISO opened at $1.63 on Thursday. IsoPlexis has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

Institutional Trading of IsoPlexis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISO. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the first quarter worth $103,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IsoPlexis by 180.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IsoPlexis by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.