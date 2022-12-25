Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $44.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

