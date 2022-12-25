Telsey Advisory Group Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $11.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NYSE UAA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Under Armour by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 882,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 245,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 144,824 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,981,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 104,578 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

