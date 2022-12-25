CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GIB. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.16.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.11.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. On average, research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of CGI by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

