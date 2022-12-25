Financial Analysis: Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) vs. ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Live Current Media and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ACV Auctions 0 0 8 0 3.00

ACV Auctions has a consensus target price of $14.45, indicating a potential upside of 85.08%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A -$150,000.00 ($0.04) -5.60 ACV Auctions $358.43 million 3.45 -$78.18 million ($0.67) -11.66

This table compares Live Current Media and ACV Auctions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Current Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Live Current Media has a beta of -0.9, meaning that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -71.65% -50.79% ACV Auctions -24.54% -17.90% -9.71%

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Live Current Media on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc., a digital technology company, operates in the entertainment industry. The company develops mobile applications in the sports and gaming sectors, including SPRT MTRX, a gaming app for players to bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment. It also operates Kast, a video streaming and social media platform to share video content, play games, collaborate remotely, and simply hang out together. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

