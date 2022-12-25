OLO (NYSE:OLO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE OLO opened at $6.13 on Friday. OLO has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. Research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034 in the last three months. 40.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.