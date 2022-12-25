SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

SKM stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

