Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $761.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.