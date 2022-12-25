Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

HASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.91%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

