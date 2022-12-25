Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.
Gold Fields Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:GFI opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.20.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
