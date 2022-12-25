Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 1.2 %

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $94.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 67.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.