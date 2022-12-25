RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Stock Performance

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $490.80 million, a P/E ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

