Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $96.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 23.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,099,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Park City Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Park City Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

