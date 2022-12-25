Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.