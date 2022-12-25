Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
