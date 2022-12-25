Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Stock Performance
Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. Maiden has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%.
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
