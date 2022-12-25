Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Performance

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. Maiden has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Institutional Trading of Maiden

About Maiden

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 754.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 80.3% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

