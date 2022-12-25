SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.62 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 38.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.63%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

