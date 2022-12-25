DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.39.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
