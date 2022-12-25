DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DBV Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Stories

