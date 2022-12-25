Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.86 million, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 285,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 487,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,079,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after buying an additional 302,487 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

