Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Gogo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.24. Gogo has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.69.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
