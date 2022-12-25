Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.24. Gogo has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $308,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 824.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $194,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 45.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.