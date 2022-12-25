Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
CIDM opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.83. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.
Institutional Trading of Cinedigm
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.