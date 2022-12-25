Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

CIDM opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.83. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Cinedigm Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at $159,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

Featured Stories

