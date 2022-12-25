Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $121,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

