Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of CDTX opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.43. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

