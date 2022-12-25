Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $170.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.21. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.61%. Analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 55.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

