Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.74. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

