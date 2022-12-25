Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.11.

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.95 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 232,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

