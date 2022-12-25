StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $4.43.

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

