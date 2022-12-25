StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $4.43.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
