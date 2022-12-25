StockNews.com Downgrades MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) to Sell

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
MoneyGram International Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.90 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
