Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Remark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark Stock Down 15.7 %

MARK stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Remark has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,355,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 83,253 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the third quarter worth $52,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.