Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Remark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Remark Stock Down 15.7 %
MARK stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Remark has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $10.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Remark (MARK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.