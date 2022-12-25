Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

LECO opened at $145.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average is $136.09. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

