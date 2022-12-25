IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
IES Stock Performance
Shares of IESC stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $691.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. IES has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $54.65.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in IES during the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in IES by 172.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IES during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IES by 251.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
