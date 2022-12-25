Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $140.76 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average of $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

