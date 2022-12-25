AT&T (NYSE:T) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on T. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Shares of T opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,973,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,894,000 after buying an additional 105,130 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,991,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,722,000 after purchasing an additional 299,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 221,805 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

