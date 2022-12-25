OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGE. Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

