Renren (NYSE:RENN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Renren Stock Down 23.6 %

Shares of RENN opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. Renren has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $33.91.

Get Renren alerts:

Institutional Trading of Renren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Renren in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Renren by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Renren by 1,401.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Renren by 37,033.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Renren by 103.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renren

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.