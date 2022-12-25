Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Glatfelter Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $2.86 on Friday. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $128.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.78 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
