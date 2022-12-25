Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $2.86 on Friday. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $128.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.78 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 115.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

