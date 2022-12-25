Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Navigator Price Performance

Navigator stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $920.76 million, a PE ratio of -238.55 and a beta of 1.72. Navigator has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Get Navigator alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Navigator during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 20.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.