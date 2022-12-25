StockNews.com Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Hold

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.10 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

