Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.31 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

