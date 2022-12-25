Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.31 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
