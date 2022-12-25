StockNews.com Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Hold

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $151.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.