Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 1,028,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,149,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,627,000 after buying an additional 722,496 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after buying an additional 564,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after buying an additional 411,189 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

