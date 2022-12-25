Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Loop Capital

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.66 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at about $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

