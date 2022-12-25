Financial Analysis: ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) & Visa (NYSE:V)

ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD – Get Rating) and Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Visa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Visa $29.31 billion 13.23 $14.96 billion $6.99 29.45

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than ARTISTdirect.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ARTISTdirect has a beta of 11.16, meaning that its share price is 1,016% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.9% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ARTISTdirect and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A Visa 1 4 19 0 2.75

Visa has a consensus target price of $248.69, indicating a potential upside of 20.82%.

Profitability

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A Visa 51.03% 48.56% 19.17%

Summary

Visa beats ARTISTdirect on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARTISTdirect

ARTISTdirect, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the provision of online music network. The firm also offers multi-media content, music news and information. Its network consists of music search engine and database containing information on artists, retail goods, ecommerce offerings a wide selection of artist merchandise and music. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services. Further, the; company provides Cybersource, a payment management platform; and risk and identity solutions, such as Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Secure, Visa Advanced Identity Score, and Visa Consumer Authentication Service; and Visa Consulting and Analytics, a payments consulting advisory services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company serves consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

