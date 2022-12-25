Analysts Set Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Target Price at $198.00

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 327.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 63.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $245.22.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.