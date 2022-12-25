Analysts Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) PT at $33.25

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 142,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 122,050 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,566,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 574,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SUM opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

