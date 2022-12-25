Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target at $28.25

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ARCT opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $456.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Magda Marquet acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,956. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,096.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 143,162 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Featured Stories

