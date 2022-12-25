Analysts Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Price Target at $33.25

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SUM opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.