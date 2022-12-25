Head-To-Head Analysis: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CDW alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.37% 121.34% 9.08% Grove Collaborative N/A -50.67% 2.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CDW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $20.82 billion 1.16 $988.60 million $7.61 23.41 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares CDW and Grove Collaborative’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Risk & Volatility

CDW has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CDW and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 0 8 0 3.00 Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00

CDW currently has a consensus target price of $209.57, suggesting a potential upside of 17.64%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,358.33%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than CDW.

Summary

CDW beats Grove Collaborative on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and others; and software products consists of application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, and telecom services, as well as warranties; mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.